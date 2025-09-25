After Ducky & Rajab, NCCIA books three more including Iqra, Nani Wala

LAHORE: Following the actions against Ducky Bhai and Rajab Butt, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has booked social media influencers Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak (Nadeem Nani Wala), and Hasnain Shah in three cases related to illegal online trading applications, ARY News reported.

According to NCCIA officials, the accused were summoned three times to record their statements but deliberately avoided appearing before investigators. The agency maintained that Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Nani Wala, and Hasnain Shah were actively involved in promoting illegal online trading apps.

The officials alleged that the three YouTubers lured the public with promises of high profits, misleading them into investing money through the fraudulent applications. To ensure arrests, the NCCIA has formed special teams to trace and detain Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Nani Wala, and Hasnain Shah.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, NCCIA asked Iqra Kanwal, Mudassir Hassan, Hasnain Shah, and Anas Ali to appear in person on 2 September.

Iqra Kanwal, a doctor-turned-YouTuber, is best known for her family channel Sistrology, which has over five million subscribers. Married to fellow creator Areeb Pervaiz, she has also stepped into entrepreneurship, recently launching a restaurant in Lahore with YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

Iqra Kanwal’s popularity has made her one of Pakistan’s most recognisable digital influencers.

The crackdown started when YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on the same allegations.

According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Saad ur Rehman a.k.a Ducky Bhai, currently in custody, is accused of money laundering through online gambling apps. The FIR alleges that he promoted betting platforms on social media, luring people into gambling and unlawful investment schemes.

NCCIA investigators confirmed the recovery of mobile phones, suspicious WhatsApp contacts, and other digital data from Ducky Bhai’s possession. Officials claim to have also found evidence of illegal financial transactions linked to gambling networks.

The FIR further states that Ducky Bhai used his online influence to promote gambling apps, encouraging followers to engage in activities deemed unlawful under national laws.

Authorities have also begun a probe into his assets to trace any wealth generated through these channels.