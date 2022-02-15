Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, team beaten up by IB officials

KARACHI: The officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) beat up the host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan and his team for exposing the corruption of an IB Inspector along with video evidence.

According to the details, Iqrarul Hassan and his team members were beaten up by IB officials after they found an official taking money during door to door NADRA verification in a sting operation in Karachi’s Orangi area.

The Sar-e-Aam host and his team members were made hostage and beaten up by the officials of the civilian intelligence agency and were subjected to torture.

Iqrarul Hassan was immediately transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he received stitches and first aid medical treatment. Doctors said that basic medical treatment has been completed and his condition is out of danger now.

Read more: Hyderabad police torture Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

Talking to ARY News, Iqrarul Hassan said he and his team were stripped naked, beaten up and electric shocks were inflicted on the delicate parts of their bodies on the orders of Director IB Syed Rizwan.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s House has taken notice of the manhandling of the ARY News host, team and suspended five officials of the IB.

According to a notification, IG Director, Syed Rizwan, Mehboob Ali, Inam Ali, Rajat Ali and Khawar have been suspended.

Condemnations pour in

In a tweet, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal has strongly condemned the brutal attack and torture on Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan and also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the matter.

Strongly condemn the brutal attack and torture on our anchor @iqrarulhassan and team members.They were subjected to third degree torture.Thanks to @ImranKhanPTI for taking immediate action. I urge the matter is investigated & perpetrators are taken to task and not just suspended pic.twitter.com/P0cGnRbC3r — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) February 15, 2022

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said Iqrarul Hassan is one of the most daring reporters who have always ventured into dangerous territory to expose the ills of society.

“Stay strong my friend & never give up the fight between right & wrong,” he said in his tweet.

Shocked & sad to see how @iqrarulhassan & his team were manhandled.

Iqrar is one of the most daring reporters who has always ventured into dangerous territory to expose the ills of society.

Stay strong my friend & never give up the fight between right & wrong. — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) February 15, 2022

ARY News anchor Waseem Badami also took to Twitter to condemn the attack over Iqrarul Hassan by sharing his picture and asking who is responsible for this vicious torture?

اقرار پر اس تشدد کا ذمہ دار کون ہے ؟

جب عام آدمی کے مقابلے میں بااثر سمجھے جانے والے افراد کے ساتھ یہ سب ہوتا ہے تو عام آدمی کے ساتھ کیا نہیں ہوتا ہوگا ؟

مطلب تشدد کرنے والوں کو بھی یقین تھا کہ ان کا جو دل چاہے گا کریں گے اور کوی ان کا کچھ نہیں بگاڑُسکتا pic.twitter.com/hfBo7qwZDJ — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) February 14, 2022

