Iran’s 10-point peace plan for talks with US

ISLAMABAD: Iran has presented a 10-point peace plan for negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war, after both countries agreed to a two-week ceasefire to pave the way for dialogue.

Pakistan, which has developed close ties with Donald Trump has recently emerged as a key channel for communication between Iran and US.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that Islamabad will host delegations from both the United States and Iran on Friday, following the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.

Tehran said the negotiations will be based on the 10-point plan to end the conflict — a plan Trump reportedly described as “workable.”

Iran–US talks are scheduled to begin in Islamabad on April 10, centered around this framework.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, the proposed 10-point plan includes:

1. Controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iranian armed forces, granting Iran a significant economic and geopolitical role.

2. An end to military action against all members of the “axis of resistance,” including Lebanon.

3. Withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and deployment points across the region.

4. Establishment of a secure transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz that ensures Iran’s authority under agreed terms.

5. Full compensation to Iran for damages, based on assessed estimates.

6. Lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions imposed on Iran.

7. Termination of all resolutions against Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

8. Release of all Iranian assets and properties frozen abroad.

9. Ratification of all agreed measures through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

10. Recognition of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment for its nuclear programme — a clause included in the Farsi version of the plan but reportedly omitted from English versions shared with journalists.