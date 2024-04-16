Iran agrees to ‘free’ Pakistanis stranded on seized Israeli ship

Iran has agreed to ‘free’ Pakistanis, stranded on the captured Israeli ship, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship related to the Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf, with staff including two Pakistanis.

“A container ship named ‘MCS Aries’ was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation near the Strait of Hormuz,” IRNA state news agency reported.

Iran has expressed its consent to free stranded Pakistanis due to efforts of the Foreign Office, the sources said and added Tehran has conveyed a message to Islamabad that Pakistanis are free to leave MSC Aries Container.

Following the news of two Pakistanis aboard the seized Israeli ship, the Foreign Office contacted the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan.

Read more: Two Pakistanis aboard Israeli-linked ship seized by Iran

Iranian envoy to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, told media that they were waiting for the confirmation of the presence of Pakistani nationals on the ship.

He confirmed that the Iran Embassy shared the details with higher officials in Tehran.

“If there’s a Pakistani on the ship, we would free the national after completing legal formalities considering brotherly ties,” the diplomat said.