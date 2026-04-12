Iran aims to restore majority of refining capability within two months, oil ministry official says

Iran expects to restore most ​damaged refining and ‌distribution facilities to 70–80% of their pre-attack ​capacity within one ​to two months, a ⁠senior oil official ​said, as authorities ​work to recover from a wave of strikes on ​energy infrastructure.

Deputy ​Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadeq ‌Azimifar ⁠told the Student News Network that repair work had begun ​and ​that ⁠part of the Lavan refinery ​is expected to ​resume ⁠operations within about 10 days, with ⁠other ​units coming ​back online gradually.

Earlier, Iran’s huge Pars gas field was hit on March 19, a major escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war, prompting Tehran to announce it would respond with ​attacks on oil and gas targets throughout the Gulf.

Oil prices shot up after the attack in a conflict that has already halted shipping from the world’s most important energy-producing region and could now bring ‌lasting damage to its infrastructure. Benchmark Brent crude prices rose around 5% to above $108. Stock markets veered lower.

Pars is the Iranian sector of the world’s largest natural gas deposit, which Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf. Iran’s Fars news agency reported that gas tanks and parts of a refinery had been hit, workers had been evacuated to a safe location, and emergency crews were trying to put out a fire. State media later said the fire was under control.

The attack was widely reported in Israeli media to have been ​carried out by Israel with U.S. consent, though neither country acknowledged immediate responsibility. The Israeli military did not respond to requests for comment.