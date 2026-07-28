Iran’s resistance is not driven by nationalism alone; a unique economic model, diversified industries, alternative trade networks and the interests of powerful elites have helped Tehran withstand unprecedented pressure

The prolonged confrontation between Iran and the United States has raised one of the most significant questions in international affairs: why has Tehran refused to surrender despite months of military pressure, crippling sanctions and massive economic losses?

Conventional wisdom suggests that when a country’s economy faces severe damage, its leadership eventually seeks compromise or changes course. However, Iran’s experience presents a different reality. Despite intense economic pressure, the Iranian state has demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb shocks and maintain its strategic position.

According to Iranian officials, American and Israeli strikes caused approximately $270 billion in damage to the country’s infrastructure. Tehran has also faced rising war-related expenses, forcing the government to rely heavily on financial resources from the Central Bank. Inflation, unemployment and rising costs of basic goods have placed enormous pressure on ordinary Iranians, yet these challenges have not resulted in a major shift in the country’s political direction.

One of the primary reasons behind Iran’s continued resistance is the powerful narrative of national sovereignty and defiance that has shaped the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Iranian leaders have consistently portrayed external pressure as a challenge to national independence and dignity. For the ruling establishment, making concessions under foreign pressure is not simply a political decision but a matter of national identity and survival.

However, Iran’s ability to withstand pressure cannot be explained by nationalism alone. A major factor is the structure of its economy, which has often been underestimated. Although Iran has been heavily sanctioned for decades, its economy is not entirely dependent on oil exports. Industries such as steel, petrochemicals, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, automobile manufacturing and consumer goods production provide a degree of domestic economic capacity.

These industries may not always compete effectively in global markets, but they provide Iran with a level of self-reliance during periods of crisis. Unlike countries that depend almost entirely on imports, Iran has developed the ability to produce many essential goods internally, reducing the impact of external restrictions.

Iran’s geography has also played a crucial role in its economic survival. Sharing borders with several countries and possessing access to strategically important ports, Iran has maintained alternative trade routes that make a complete economic blockade extremely difficult. Its location between Central Asia, the Middle East and the Persian Gulf provides opportunities for regional commerce despite international restrictions.

The energy sector remains another important pillar of Iran’s economic strategy. Despite sanctions targeting its oil exports, Tehran has continued finding alternative buyers and financial channels. Some oil transactions have shifted away from the US dollar toward other currencies, including the Chinese yuan, while alternative payment mechanisms have also been explored.

These methods have helped Iran maintain a degree of revenue flow despite restrictions.

Perhaps the most important factor behind Iran’s resilience, however, is its internal economic and political power structure.

Following the 1979 revolution, nationalization of industries, the expansion of religious foundations and later privatization efforts created an economic system in which powerful institutions gained control over significant sectors of the economy.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has emerged as one of the most influential economic actors in Iran, with interests extending across construction, energy, shipping, telecommunications, automobile manufacturing and other strategic industries.

While international sanctions have caused significant damage to Iran’s economy, critics argue that they have also strengthened informal trade networks and intermediary companies through which powerful groups maintain economic influence. As a result, some analysts believe that sections of Iran’s ruling elite have developed a system that allows them to survive — and in some cases benefit — from the current environment.

This reality has also raised questions about the effectiveness of US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy toward Iran. The policy was based on the assumption that severe economic pressure would force Tehran to change its behavior or accept American demands. However, Iran’s economy does not operate purely according to free-market principles; instead, it is shaped by a combination of state institutions, political influence and strategic economic interests.

The greatest burden of sanctions and conflict has undoubtedly fallen on ordinary Iranian citizens, who continue to face economic hardship. But the country’s political and economic power centers have largely managed to preserve their influence and resources. This separation between public suffering and elite survival has been a key reason why Iran has resisted entering negotiations from a position of weakness.

These factors explain why, despite widespread economic challenges and significant damage from conflict, Tehran has continued to resist and has not been willing to accept terms dictated by Washington.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.