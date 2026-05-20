Iran and the United States are expected to soon announce the final contours of a possible agreement, according to a claim by Al Arabiya.

US President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations with Iran are in their final phase, according to American media reports.

Al Arabiya further claimed that the drafting of the final text of the Iran–US agreement is currently underway, with efforts ongoing to give the proposed deal a formal shape.

The report also suggested that a key Pakistani figure may visit Iran in connection with diplomatic developments, although no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

According to Al Arabiya, a new round of talks on the final points of the agreement is expected to take place in Islamabad after the Hajj season.

Efforts are reportedly continuing to finalize the wording and framework of the potential Iran–US agreement, as diplomatic channels remain active, the report added.

مصادر العربية: قد يُعلن عن إنجاز الصيغة النهائية للاتفاق بين أميركا وإيران خلال ساعات #العربية_عاجل — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) May 20, 2026

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, while warning ​of further attacks unless Iran agrees to a deal.

Six weeks since Trump paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have shown little progress so far. Trump has ‌said this week that he came close to ordering more attacks, but held off to allow more time for negotiations.

“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens. Either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry,” Trump said. “Ideally, I’d like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way.”

Tehran, for its part, accused ​Trump of plotting to restart the war, and threatened to retaliate for any strikes with attacks beyond the Middle East.

“If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this ​time,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator at peace talks, said in an audio message released on social media that “obvious ⁠and hidden moves by the enemy” showed the Americans were preparing new attacks.