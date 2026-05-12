Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are battle-ready to deliver a crushing, well-deserved response to any aggression, warning enemies that mistaken strategies will only bring them disastrous results.

“Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression; mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results. The whole world has already figured this out. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised,” Ghalibaf stated firmly.

نیروهای مسلح ما آمادهٔ پاسخگویی درس‌آموز به هر تجاوزی هستند؛ استراتژی اشتباه و تصمیم‌های اشتباه، همیشه نتیجهٔ اشتباه خواهد داشت، همهٔ دنیا قبلاً این را فهمیده‌اند.

ما برای تمام گزینه‌ها آماده هستیم؛ شگفت‌زده خواهند شد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

Iranian officials have consistently stressed that Tehran seeks peace and regional stability, yet will never hesitate to defend its sovereignty with full force when red lines are crossed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a ceasefire with Iran was “on life support” ​after Tehran’s response to a US proposal to end the war made clear the two sides were still far apart on a number of issues.

Iran has called for an end ‌to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. Tehran also demanded compensation for war damage, an end to the US naval blockade, a guarantee of no further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Tehran also emphasized its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, where it has shut down shipping traffic that normally carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply.

“I ​would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn’t even finish reading it,” said Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to end the ceasefire.

The US had ​proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran defended its stance on Monday.