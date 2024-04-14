Iran attack on Israel ‘foiled’: Israeli army

The Israeli military said Sunday that Iran’s attack using hundreds of drones and missiles had been “foiled”, with 99 percent of them intercepted overnight.

“The Iranian attack was foiled,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

None of the drones and cruise missiles that were launched towards Israel had entered its territory, Hagari said, and “only a few” ballistic missiles reached Israel.

One of them “lightly hit the Nevatim base”, he added, noting that the military compound was “still functioning”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement: “Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel.”

“The campaign is not over yet -– we must remain alert”, Gallant added.

Mossad says Hamas rejected Gaza truce proposal

Israel’s Mossad spy agency said on Sunday that Palestinian militant group Hamas had rejected the latest proposal by international mediators for a truce in the war in Gaza.

“The rejection of the proposal… proves that (Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya) Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages, is continuing to exploit the tension with Iran” and is aiming for “a general escalation in the region”, Mossad said in a statement released by the Israeli prime minister’s office.