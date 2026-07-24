Iran attacks US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait

Iran’s military said on Friday that it carried out attacks targeting US military assets in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for Washington’s latest strikes on the Islamic republic.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, said they had targeted a data centre in Bahrain belonging to Amazon, according to state media, though neither the US tech giant nor Bahrain have commented on the claim.

There was also no confirmation from the US of any targeting of its facilities or personnel.

“This morning, the fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses and silos, and the barracks of the US terrorist army forces at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain were targeted by Arash kamikaze drones,” the Iranian army said in a statement carried by state TV.

An AFP journalist in Bahrain reported an explosion and warning sirens Friday, though it was not immediately clear if the two events were linked.

Bahrain later said it intercepted and destroyed “a number of Iranian aerial aggressions”, accusing Tehran of targeting civilians.

The Iranian army also claimed drone attacks against Jordan, targeting “aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance hangars and a barracks” at Al-Azraq base.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted seven missiles and six drones launched by Iran on Friday, adding the operation “resulted in no casualties or material damage”.

In a separate statement, the Iranian army said it had also launched drones at US equipment warehouses at Camp Udairi and the site of American military personnel at Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Iran’s Guards, the ideological arm of the military, said they had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming to have destroyed an ammunition depot and inflicted casualties among US personnel.

They also claimed attacks on equipment storage silos at Camp Udairi in Kuwait, as well as a US Fifth Fleet watchtower in Bahrain.

Tehran argues that any facility or base in the Middle East that the US military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliation.

The head of its Khatam al-Anbiya central military command, Ali Abdollahi, threatened US military personnel in the region on Friday, saying Iran had “prepared free, one-way tickets to hell for you”.

“For every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who is martyred, one American service member will be sent to hell,” he was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster.