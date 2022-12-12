Iran carries out second execution linked to protests: judiciary

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday carried out the second execution linked to nearly three months of protests, the judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.

“Majidreza Rahnavard, who was sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four other people”, was executed in public in Mashhad, the report said.

He was arrested on November 17 while trying to flee the country, according to Mizan.

Iran has been rocked by weeks of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict hijab dress code for women.

The first execution linked to the protests look place on Thursday.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was sentenced to death for blocking a street and wounding a security guard at the start of the protests.

The announcement of his execution sparked an international outcry.

