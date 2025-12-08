Iran opens trial of dual national accused of spying for Israel
- Dec 08, 2025
The trial of a dual national holding European citizenship has begun in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, saying they were indicted for “intelligence cooperation and espionage in favour of the Zionist regime (Israel).”
According to the Alborz provincial attorney general, the defendant – whose identity has not been disclosed – entered Iran about a month before the 12-day war in June, during which Israel and the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities.
They were arrested on the fourth day of the conflict by the elite Revolutionary Guards.
“Sophisticated spy and intelligence items and equipment were discovered in their villa in Karaj,” the attorney general said, adding that the charges under investigation carry penalties for “waging war against God” and “corruption on earth” – offences often punishable by death.
In recent years, the Revolutionary Guards have detained dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.
Rights groups and some Western countries have accused the Islamic Republic of using such arrests to gain leverage in negotiations. Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.
Iran holds drills in Gulf, firing ballistic, cruise missiles at simulated targets
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy fired ballistic and cruise missiles at simulated targets in the Gulf on Friday during a two-day military exercise aimed at countering foreign threats, state media reported.
Earlier, Iran hosted an anti-terrorism drill in its northwestern province of East Azerbaijan with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which, according to state Press TV, was intended to signal both “peace and friendship” to neighbouring states and warn enemies that “any miscalculation would meet a decisive response”.
The ground and naval exercises follow a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, during which the U.S. joined Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.
State media reported a massive launch of Qadr 110, Qadr 380 and Qadr 360 cruise missiles and 303 ballistic missiles at targets in the Gulf of Oman. Drones simultaneously struck simulated enemy bases, the reports said.