Iran charging service fees not collecting toll, says spokesman

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday stressed that Iran would continue to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz by charging service fees — arguing that this did not amount to Tehran “seeking to collect tolls”.

“The services that are provided — navigational services in addition to the measures necessary to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman — require the collection of certain fees,” he said Baqaei said while addressing a press conference in Tehran.

He said that the management of the Strait of Hormuz is the right of the coastal countries adding that the issue of the Strait is not included in a probable deal with the United States.

Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran will provide protection to the maritime traffic passing through the strait. ” We could not ignore international concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and will take decision in the interest of our national interests and security”, spokesman said.

He said the negotiations are also underway for return of Iran’s frozen assets.

“We have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the discussion topics this is correct but this does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” spokesman said.