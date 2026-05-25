Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, on Monday said Tehran has reached framework with the United States, but deal not imminent.

“We have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the discussion topics this is correct but this does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” Esmaeil Baghaei said while addressing a press conference in Tehran.

The Iranian FM spokesman further said that Tehran has stated that the current negotiations are centred on ending the war, insisting that discussions surrounding its nuclear programme are not being addressed at this stage.

Official said threats, pressure tactics and political messaging are common features of regional politics, adding that Tehran remains focused on practical action rather than rhetoric.

Trump says there is no rush for Iran deal, US blockade stays

Iran further said it would not adopt the methods or approach of its adversaries, maintaining that it would act according to its own principles and strategy.

Describing itself as a “civilised, dignified and powerful nation”, Esmaeil Baghaei said it would respond to hostile actions in an appropriate manner and claimed it had already demonstrated that capability in the past.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, as his administration played down hopes of an imminent breakthrough ​in the three-month-old war that had been raised a day earlier.

The U.S. blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz would “remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and ‌signed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Both sides must take their time and get it right,” he added.