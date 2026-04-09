Iran Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far speaks on India-Israel ties during war

LAHORE: Iranian Consul General in Pakistan, Mehran Mowahid Far, has spoken about India’s role during the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which has resulted in at least 3,000 deaths across the country, including the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the consul general said Iran closely observes the actions of all countries.

Responding to a question about India’s support for Israel, he stated that such actions are carefully noted by Iran and remembered by its people.

He emphasized that while Iran considers Pakistan a brotherly country and values its support, it also takes note of hostile actions by others.

Mehran Mowahid Far added that any country acting against Iran in the field would be dealt with accordingly.

He remarked that these events leave a lasting impression on public opinion, which is why Iranian citizens were seen taking to the streets carrying Pakistani flags. He also said that had he not been in Pakistan, he might not have survived.

Discussing negotiations with the United States, Mehran Mowahid Far said that issues such as uranium enrichment and Iran’s missile program had been raised in the past, and U.S. demands for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program were rejected by Tehran even during peacetime. He questioned how such demands could now be accepted after the war.

Mehran Mowahid Far accused Israel of enforcing strict censorship and concealing facts, claiming that Israel’s airspace was under Iranian control and that more than 1,000 casualties had occurred there.

He also dismissed U.S. claims regarding a captured pilot, stating that Iranian military officials had not confirmed such reports. According to him, five U.S. aircraft had crashed in Isfahan.

Responding to questions about U.S. threats, he said Iran’s power grid is decentralized, making a nationwide blackout impossible.

Iranian Consul General added that Iran has not yet shown all of its cards, expressing hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would avoid further escalation.

On the question of foreign assistance in Iran’s missile technology, he stated that Iran’s missile capability is the result of 47 years of sanctions and the hard work of young scientists, many in their mid-20s.

While external ideas may have been introduced decades ago, he insisted the technology is now entirely domestically developed. He also highlighted that Iran is agriculturally self-sufficient, producing 7% more food than its needs.

اب ایران کلئیرہےکہ بھارت اپکادوست نہی،اپکےدشمن کادوست،سوال

جب ہم کہتےپاکستان دوست برادرتوہم وہ مثبت پوائنٹس دیکھتےہ،اسی طرح دیگرکےمنفی پہلوبھی دیکھتے

پاکستانیوں نےثابت کیاوہ سخت ایام میںIranکےساتھ،ہماری عوام PAKجھنڈوں کےساتھ سڑکوں پرائی

اگرPAKمیں نہ ہوتا تونہ رہ سکتا،ایرانی قونصل pic.twitter.com/18MKyFsdrZ — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@NaeemAshrafBut2) April 9, 2026

Regarding diplomatic efforts, he said Pakistan is playing a mediating role to bring both sides closer. He stressed that Iran does not wish to prolong the war but cannot end it until there are guarantees against future attacks.

Speaking about regional relations, he acknowledged support from neighboring countries including Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in providing medical supplies. He rejected claims that some Saudi officials want the war to prolong, reiterating Iran’s policy of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries.

He confirmed that the Iranian public is angered by Arab countries that allowed their territories to be used for attacks against Iran.

Iranian Consul General said if Arab countries have concerns, they should address them with the United States, urging that their land not be used for attacks on Iran. He also said that a recent attack on water facilities in Kuwait was carried out by Israel and wrongly attributed to Iran.

The consul general expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their support and condemnation of attacks on Iran, including on schools. He noted that this solidarity was remembered in Iran, where people came out carrying Pakistani flags.

He concluded by saying that Pakistan is sincerely working toward ending the war and that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remains in contact with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Mehran Mowahid Far added that the next steps depend on how the United States responds to the diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan and other countries.