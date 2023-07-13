32.9 C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Iran deports 48 more illegal Pakistani migrants

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
CHAGAI: Iranian border officials on Thursday deported another 48 Pakistani immigrants who had illegally entered the neighbouring country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s border authorities said that citizens deported from Iran have been handed over the detained persons to the Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-human trafficking cell.

“The deportees were intending to illegally emigrate to European countries via Iran,” border officials said. With the latest deportation, the total number of illegal Pakistani migrants deported from Iran has reached 305.

People from Pakistan used to cross into Iran hoping to illegally emigrate to Europe in search of greener pastures.

The issue of illegal immigrants has been highlighted on global level with recent boat sinking incident near the coast of Greece, in which several Pakistani nationals were reported dead.

At least 78 people were drowned when the ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek coast.

Following the incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) swung into action and arrested several human traffickers associated with the boat tragedy.

