Iran deports another 35 illegal Pakistani migrants

CHAGAI: Iranian border officials on Sunday deported another 35 Pakistani immigrants who had illegally entered the neighbouring country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s border authorities said that citizens deported from Iran have been handed over the detained persons to the Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-human trafficking cell.

“The deportees were intending to illegally emigrate to European countries via Iran,” Pakistan’s border officials said.

People from here used to cross into Iran in the hope to illegally emigrate to Europe in search of greener pastures.

The issue of illegal immigrants has highlighted on global level with recent boat sinking incident near the coast of Greece, in which several Pakistani nationals have reported died.

At least 78 people were drowned when the ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek coast.