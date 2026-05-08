US media reports say Iranian missile and drone strikes during a recent period of heightened conflict damaged 16 US military installations across eight countries in the Middle East, with some facilities described as “nearly unusable,” according to investigative assessments cited in American news outlets.

The reports, which include findings attributed to a CNN investigation and regional intelligence analysis, suggest that the affected bases suffered significant damage to radar systems, communications infrastructure and other military assets. Some installations were reportedly hit by high-value equipment losses, including Boeing E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft used for regional monitoring.

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A source familiar with the damage told CNN the scale of the Iranian attacks was “greater than anything seen in Iraq or Afghanistan,” according to the reporting.

The Trump administration has maintained that US and Israeli strikes severely degraded Iran’s military capabilities, including missile and air defense systems. Iranian missile launch activity was also said by officials to have declined significantly during the conflict.

However, the media reports cite Gulf state data and Think Tanks assessments suggesting Iran adapted its strategy rather than halting operations, shifting from large-scale missile barrages to increased reliance on faster, lower-cost drone attacks as the war progressed.

According to the reporting, Iranian forces initially conducted coordinated strikes across multiple countries in the region before adjusting tactics after sustained US and Israeli counterstrikes targeted missile stockpiles.

The reports also describe Iranian use of drones and other weapons systems, including alleged cluster munitions strikes in Israel, which were linked to rising civilian casualties during the conflict.

Iranian operations reportedly shifted geographically after warnings from President Donald Trump regarding attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, with subsequent drone activity redirected toward other regional targets.

Despite sustaining significant losses, analysts quoted in the reports said Iran demonstrated continued operational capacity and strategic flexibility. Tehran has also claimed it is accelerating domestic weapons production.

The Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted to shipping, which analysts describe as a key strategic lever for Iran amid ongoing regional tensions.