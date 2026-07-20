Iran says diplomatic exchanges with US ongoing via mediators

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing despite US military strikes on the country.

“We have been informed by mediators, we have received messages — without going into details — but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

Oil eases after Iran indicated that diplomacy with Washington was continuing through mediators, even as it struck Gulf targets and was targeted by US strikes.

Oil scaled back gains after hitting its highest price in a month on Monday as Iran said diplomatic exchanges with the United States were ongoing via mediators despite renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Crude has surged over the past week as Washington and Tehran traded fire, raising fears of a sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries around a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.

Both Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate extended their gains after climbing more than four percent at the end of last week. Brent was trading at $89 a barrel after rising above $91, its highest price since June 11.