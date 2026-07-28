Iran discusses Hormuz Strait in calls with Oman, Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls on the Strait of Hormuz with his Omani and Saudi counterparts Badr Al-Busaidi and Faisal bin Farhan, state TV said Tuesday.

During the calls, “they stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region and eliminate the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz due to the aggressive actions of the United States,” the state broadcaster added.

Iran has maintained control over the strait since the start of the Middle East war on February 28.

The United States imposed its counter blockade, disrupting shipping through the vital shipping conduit.

In recent weeks, fighting has also spread to involve Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The last few days have nonetheless seen a lull in hostilities in the region.