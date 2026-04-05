Trump threatens to hit Iran infrastructure on Tuesday if Strait remains blocked

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target ​Iran’s power plants and bridges on ​Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz ⁠is not reopened.

“Tuesday will be Power ​Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped ​up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said in a Truth ​Social post, referencing the key shipping ​lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. ‌and ⁠Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.

“Open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living ​in Hell – ​JUST ⁠WATCH!,” Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: “Praise be to ​Allah.”

The president separately said he ​would ⁠hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military ⁠rescued ​two U.S. pilots whose ​aircraft were downed in Iran.