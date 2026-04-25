ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a key meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad, the Iranian Embassy said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, security cooperation, and matters of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on national security issues and the evolving regional situation.

Senior Pakistani officials, including DG ISI and National Security Adviser Asim Malik and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, were present.

The Iranian delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh.

The meeting marked the first major working session of Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, with both sides emphasizing the need to further strengthen defence and diplomatic ties. They also agreed to continue consultations to promote regional peace and stability.

According to Iranian state media, Araghchi is carrying Tehran’s formal and “comprehensive” response to proposals presented by Field Marshal Asim Munir during earlier discussions.

Iranian state television reported that Abbas Araghchi is carrying Tehran’s formal response to proposals made by Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir during his visit to Islamabad. According to the report, the response is “comprehensive” and takes into account all of Iran’s observations regarding the discussions held with the Pakistani side.

H.E. Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister calls on Field Marshal Seyed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF pic.twitter.com/sihS0yB3NJ — Embassy of IR Iran Pakistan (@IraninIslamabad) April 25, 2026

The Iranian foreign minister had arrived in Islamabad on Friday and was received by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, US envoys headed to Islamabad Saturday in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire, though the prospect of direct talks remained uncertain.

The White House said emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would engage in an “in-person conversation” with Iranian representatives, but Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not on the cards.

While Trump expressed confidence at the prospect of a lasting peace in Lebanon, sealing a deal to end the wider Middle East war is a thornier proposition, even as urgency mounts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).