Iran FM to arrive in Pakistan on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to arrive in Pakistan on January 29, the Foreign Office here said.

The diplomatic relations of Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran have been restored, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The ambassadors of two countries could return to their offices by January 26.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Pakistan on Jan 29, on invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jillani.

Pakistan and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and sending back to ambassadors to their postings after a standoff.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephonic conversation discussed return of the ambassadors back to their offices in respective capitals.

The foreign office in Islamabad said that the foreign ministers stressed over brotherly ties and bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister urged that the respect of national solidarity and sovereignty should be the basis of cooperation.

The sides also agreed to de-escalate tensions.

The foreign ministers talked after both countries exchanged drone and missile strikes in each other’s territory.

The tit-for-tat strikes by the two countries are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7.