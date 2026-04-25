Iran FM to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif after meeting with Field Marshall

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Prime Minister House along with a delegation accompanying with him.

The meeting will also be attended by the country’s political and military leadership.

Iranian delegation after meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister will leave for Muscat and Moscow during the next walks of the visit.

Pakistan will brief the United States officials about discussions with the Iranian team, and the US authorities will take a decision about arriving in Pakistan in the light of these talks, sources said.

Iran’s authorities have been opined that the time for talks between the US and Iran has not been fixed yet.

The situation will be further cleared after Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visits of Muscat and Moscow.

Iran’s Foreign Minister earlier held a key meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, security cooperation, and matters of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on national security issues and the evolving regional situation.

Senior Pakistani officials, including DG ISI and National Security Adviser Asim Malik and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, were also present.

The Iranian delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh.

The meeting marked the first major working session of Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, with both sides emphasizing the need to further strengthen defence and diplomatic ties. They also agreed to continue consultations to promote regional peace and stability.

According to Iranian state media, Araghchi is carrying Tehran’s formal and “comprehensive” response to proposals presented by Field Marshal Asim Munir during earlier discussions.

Iranian state television reported that Abbas Araghchi is carrying Tehran’s formal response to proposals made by Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir during his visit to Islamabad. According to the report, the response is “comprehensive” and takes into account all of Iran’s observations regarding discussions held with the Pakistani side.