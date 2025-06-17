Iran fully prepared for prolonged war, says IRGC advisor 

Senior advisor to the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has said Iran is ready for a long war.

Tehran is fully prepared to face any long-term conflict with its full military strength, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said.

Speaking to the media, General Vahidi stated that advanced weaponry will be deployed in battle if necessary. He noted that Israel has been clearly warned of the consequences of further escalation.

“Iran is ready to confront any type of war,” said General Vahidi, emphasizing that the country has not yet deployed its strategic missile capabilities. He added that Iran’s most modern weapons will be used at an appropriate time.

He also hinted at upcoming developments, saying, “Iran will soon unveil new military innovations, and the world will witness these advancements in the coming days.”

The general gave an assurance that Iran has many options to thrash the Israeli regime.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Several top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians have been martyred in the strikes.

The Iranian Armed Forces have launched several rounds of retaliatory missile attacks against Israeli targets during the past four days.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said after the Israeli aggression that the Israeli regime “has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act.”