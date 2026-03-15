Iran Guards vow to 'pursue and kill' Israeli premier Netanyahu

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war with Israel and the United States continues.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” said the Guards on their website Sepah News.

A senior official from Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance movement has confirmed that the country is fully coordinating with Iran and its allies in response to the ongoing aggression from Israel and the United States.

In a Saturday interview, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau, stated that Yemen’s military involvement is “only a matter of time.” Echoing movement leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, al-Bukhaiti declared, “Our hands are on the trigger,” emphasizing a state of readiness to intervene whenever circumstances require.

Al-Bukhaiti firmly defended Tehran’s retaliatory strikes against American military assets and urgently called on regional countries to unite against the U.S. and Israel. He issued a stern warning to Persian Gulf nations about Washington’s true intentions, asserting the U.S. aims to “entangle them in wars against Iran.”

The conflict, which began on February 28 following the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking commanders, has now entered its 15th day with no resolution in sight. In retaliation, Iranian armed forces have carried out more than 45 waves of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli military sites and U.S. bases across the region.