Iran hands over bodies of nine Pakistani labourers

ISLAMABAD: Iran on Thursday handed over bodies of Pakistani labourers killed in Sistan Baluchestan, ARY News reported.

The bodies were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Pak-Iran border by Iranian Border Security Guards.

The mortal remains of Pakistani nationals were received by Assistant Commissioner Taftan, Waqar Kakar.

The incident was condemned by the Iranian authorities and an inquiry was ordered.

Iranian envoy to Pakistan in his statement condemned the killings of Pakistani labourers in Iran and said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations.

On January 27, unknown assailants gunned down at least nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan Baluchestan.

According to the information available with ARY News, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working iN iRAN for the past decade.