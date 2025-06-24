Iran implements ceasefire against Israel: Aragchi

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed gratitude toward the Iranian armed forces who punished Israel for its aggression until the very last minute.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” Araghchi wrote on X social media platform.

The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Aragchi said Iran will stop its military operations if Israel stops its aggression.

In an earlier X post on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat reacted to the claims made by US President Donald Trump on a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli regime.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

Read more: Israel and Iran agree on ceasefire to end 12-day war, Trump says

But there was no confirmation from Israel and the Israeli military said two volleys of missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Witnesses later heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central Israel. Israel media said a building had been struck and three people were killed in the missile strike on Beersheba.

Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.