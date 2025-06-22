Iran launches 30 missiles on Israel after US bombed nuclear sites

TEHRAN: Iran’s state TV announced on Sunday a new missile launches against Israel after Tel Aviv’s closest ally the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

“These live images you are seeing are of a new salvo of Iranian missiles fired on the occupied territories,” said a presenter on air, referring to Israel. Citing “sources”, a presenter said that “30 missiles have been launched at Israel from Iran”.

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran, as air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and explosions rocked Jerusalem.

“At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.”

Israel’s military said it had detected two waves of missiles fired from Iran.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran,” the military said in a statement.

A similar statement about another wave of missiles was issued 30 minutes later before the alert was lifted at around 8:10 am (0510 GMT).

The US military attacked three sites in Iran on Sunday — Natanz, Isfahan and the Fordo, all key parts of Tehran’s nuclear programme, which it maintains is purely for civilian purposes.

American planes launched a “very successful attack”, US President Donald Trump said, claiming Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated”.

Trump has said Tehran must never get a nuclear weapon, and ally Israel has claimed its attacks on Iran have set back the country’s nuclear weapons progress by several years.

Iran has always denied any ambition to develop nuclear weapons and maintained its right to a civilian nuclear programme.