Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran asked US not to strike

TEHRAN: Iran’s Mehr news agency on Sunday denied President Donald Trump’s claim that the Islamic republic asked the United States to refrain from conducting new strikes.

Citing military officials, the agency said the allegation “was nothing but a new lie” and that the Iranian armed forces were “on high alert and ready for any eventuality”.

On Saturday, Trump said the US was “ready to go against the Islamic republic” but that Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked him to hold off on fresh strikes.

He said he had made the decision, subject to reaching a deal with Iran.

“This would include the Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

On Sunday, Iran’s Fars news agency citing a source close to Iranian negotiators said, “as long as the United States maintains its hostile actions, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed”.

Iran has blockaded Hormuz since the start of the war, requiring vessels to obtain permission and pay transit fees before using the waterway.