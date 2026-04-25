Iran’s military said on Saturday it would respond if the United States maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, calling it “banditry” and “piracy”.

In a statement carried by state-run media outlet IRIB, the military’s central command Khatam Al-Anbiya said that if “the invading US military continues blockading, banditry, and piracy in the region, they should be certain that they will face a response from Iran’s powerful armed forces”.

“We are ready and determined, while monitoring the behaviour and movements of enemies,” it added.

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