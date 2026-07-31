Tehran: Iran’s military said on Friday it launched drone strikes targeting US military facilities in Kuwait, as fighting resumed between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East war after a nearly week-long lull.

The army said in a statement it targeted “fighter aircraft shelters, satellite communications systems and equipment storage facilities at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait”.

There was no immediate comment from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Iranian army said the strikes came “in response to the recent aggression by the terrorist US military against our country and its brutal attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island”.

Local media reported on Thursday that three members of a family were killed in US strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz waterway crucial for oil and gas trade.

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The trade route normally carries around 20 percent of global oil shipments and has been effectively closed by Iran since the outbreak of the war on February 28.

The US has carried out repeated strikes on Iran’s southern coastal provinces as it seeks to weaken Tehran’s control over the waterway.