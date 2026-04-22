Iran military has again strongly warned the US and the Israel against any instance of aggression targeting the Islamic Republic, saying the country’s retaliation to such transgression would “immediately” strike pre-determined targets.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which is responsible for coordinating operations between the country’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), delivered the remarks in a statement on Tuesday.

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“Our capable and powerful forces have been at full readiness for a long time and are on trigger,” spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari noted.

“In the event of any aggression or action against the Islamic Republic, they will immediately strike pre-determined targets with full force and face the aggressor America and the child-killing Zionist regime with an even harsher lesson than before,” he added.

The warning, the spokesman stated, had come “in view of the repeated threats from the US president and the commanders of that country’s aggressive and terrorist military.”

On April 7, President Donald Trump announced a two-week lull in the unprovoked aggression that the United States had launched together with the Israeli regime against Iran 40 days before.

Talks went ahead subsequently in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, but stopped short of yielding a deal amid the US’s maximalist demands and its refusal to abandon its unreasonable positions.

Further talks were expected to take place, Iran said it would not rejoin the process unless Washington lifted an illegal blockade it had imposed against Iranian vessels and ports.