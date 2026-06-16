Iran 'most oppressed team in whole World Cup' - coach

Los Angeles: Coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran is the “most oppressed team in the World Cup” after his players were informed they must travel back to Mexico immediately after their opening game ended in Los Angeles late Monday.

“They delayed our arrivals, they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery,” Ghalenoei told journalists following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

Ghalenoei said he had not received any explanation for the suddenly changed departure, but that his team had previously expected to be able to remain in the United States until Tuesday lunchtime.

“They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles, but we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best.”

Iran have arrived at the tournament under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the US — in military conflict with Iran for months — refused to issue visas for some team support staff.

They played their opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday, just a day after a peace deal between the US and Iran was announced, bringing an “immediate and permanent” end to miltary operations on all fronts.

The team was originally intending to base its training camp in Tucson, Arizona but moved it at the 11th hour to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa and logistical issues.

Iran’s star strike Mehdi Taremi also slammed his team’s treatment at the tournament as a “disaster” after the game.

“It’s a lot of stress for the players and staffs and everyone, but we don’t have that support, and I think FIFA have to help us more than this,” he told reporters.

He added: “Everything is like disaster, actually, for us.”