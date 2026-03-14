Iran 'not taking responsibility' for missile fire on Turkey: FM

Turkey’s top diplomat said Saturday that Iran was denying responsiblity for firing ballistic missiles towards Turkey despite evidence from technical data.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi after NATO defence systems on Friday shot down another ballistic missile from Iran — the third in nine days.

“Once again, they are not taking responsibility for this incident. They claim they did not order any such attack, nor are they linked to it,” Fidan said.

“Of course, there is technical data available… and we are discussing the discrepancy between their statements and the reality with them,” he said, adding it was being discussed at a diplomatic and military level.

Turkey would resist all provocations, but as a nation its deterrence capacities were “extremely strong”, he warned, saying: “We always know exactly where and when to use our strength.”

NATO shot down a first ballistic missile from Iran on March 4, with a second intercepted on Monday, March 9. Iran denied involvement in both.

US troops are stationed at two Turkish bases which are key NATO facilities: Incirlik near the southern city of Adana, and Kurecik in central Turkey where they man an early-warning radar system that can detect Iranian missile launches.