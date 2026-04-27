Iran offers new conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports

Iran has offered the U.S. a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, Axios reported on Monday, citing a U.S. official and two sources with knowledge.

The US news outlet, citing a US official and two sources with knowledge of the matter, says Iran has offered Washington a new proposal for reaching a deal on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, “with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage”.

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Iran made the offer through Pakistani mediators, Axios claimed in its report.

The outlet further claimed that President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team, according to three U.S. officials.

One source said Trump’s team would discuss the stalemate in the negotiations and potential next steps.

Trump signaled in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that he wants to continue the naval blockade that is choking off Iran’s oil exports, hoping it will get Tehran to cave over the next few weeks.

“When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system … if for any reason this line is closed because you can’t put it into containers or ships … what happens is that line explodes from within. … They say they only have about three days before that happens,” Trump said