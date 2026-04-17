TEHRAN: Iran has announced the complete reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, signaling a significant development amid ongoing regional de-escalation efforts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X (former Twitter) confirmed that the waterway has been fully opened, linking the move to the prevailing ceasefire conditions in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026



According to the Iranian foreign minister, the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully operational for the duration of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. He described the decision as a step aligned with efforts to maintain stability during the truce period.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been fully reopened,” Araghchi stated, adding that the move corresponds with the ceasefire environment and aims to ensure uninterrupted maritime activity.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, and any disruption or reopening carries major implications for global energy markets and regional security.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts to ease tensions following recent hostilities, with the ceasefire seen as a key opportunity to stabilize the situation.