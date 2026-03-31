Iran parliament commission approves Hormuz toll plan: state TV

Iranian state media reported Monday that a parliamentary commission had approved plans to impose tolls on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway vital to oil and gas shipments that has been effectively closed due to the Middle East war.

Citing a member of the parliament’s security commission, state TV said the plan involved, among other things, “financial arrangements and rial toll systems” and “implementing the sovereign role of Iran”, as well as cooperation with Oman on the other side of the Strait.

It also included the “prohibition of Americans and the Zionist regime from passing through”, as well as a ban on other countries imposing sanctions on Iran.

Around a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz in peacetime.

Since the war began, crossings have plummeted by around 95 percent, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, with the impact felt across global energy markets.