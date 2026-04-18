Iran partially reopens airspace: aviation agency

TEHRAN: Iran partially reopened its airspace on Saturday to international flights crossing the eastern part of its territory, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

“Air routes in the eastern section of the country’s airspace are open for international flights transiting through Iran,” it said, adding that some airports had also reopened at 7:00 am (0330 GMT).

More than three hours later, however, flight tracker websites still showed no international flights crossing Iran, and several avoiding its airspace by making long detours.

Iran has earlier announced the complete reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, signaling a significant development amid ongoing regional de-escalation efforts.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been fully reopened,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, adding that the move corresponds with the ceasefire environment and aims to ensure uninterrupted maritime activity. He described the decision as a step aligned with efforts to maintain stability during the truce period.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, and any disruption or reopening carries major implications for global energy markets and regional security.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts to ease tensions following recent hostilities, with the ceasefire seen as a key opportunity to stabilize the situation.