Iranian president accepts invitation for Islamabad talks following ceasefire with US

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has accepted an invitation to participate in talks in Islamabad following ceasefire with United States, according to an official statement.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following ceasefire announcement by President Donald Trump.

The discussion, described as cordial and friendly, lasted for more than 45 minutes. During the conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Iranian leadership’s wisdom in showing willingness towards a ceasefire.

He also offered to host talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad later this week. President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed his participation in the proposed talks in Islamabad, the statement added. The premier also expressed respect for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

On the occasion, Iran President Pezeshkian thanked the Pakistani leadership for its efforts in facilitating a temporary ceasefire and conveyed his good wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact going forward, the statement added.

It is to be noted that US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure in which he had threatened ‘a whole civilization will die’.