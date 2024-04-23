Iran’s President Raisi reaches Karachi

KARACHI: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Karachi on Tuesday evening on the second day of his three-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This is the first visit by a foreign head of state since the new government took power following the February 8 elections.

Major thoroughfares of Karachi have been closed for traffic as part of security measures taken ahead of the arrival of Iranian President. The metropolis’ traffic police shared an alternate traffic plan for commuters.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, both tracks of Sharea Faisal will be closed for traffic from the Jinnah Airport to Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), and routes from Sharea Faisal to Sharea Quaideen and Gurumandir will also remain closed.

Both tracks of Dr Ziauddin Road (Ziauddin Bridge and Lily Bridge) from Lily signal to Shaheen Complex, Khajoor Chowk are also closed for traffic today. The spokesperson added that both tracks of MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Garden Chowk (Aman Tower) will remain closed to traffic today.

Passengers from I.I. Chundrigarh Road, Tower, and Kemari West heading to the airport are advised to utilize Mauripur Road and Lyari Expressway via Superhighway Malir Cantt No.6 Check Post.

Earlier in the day, Ebrahim Raisi visited Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, where he highlighted a “special connection” with the Pakistani people.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received Raisi and his delegation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Iranian President said that he wanted to address a public gathering in Pakistan.

“I wanted to address a public rally in Pakistan but the conditions were such that it could not be made possible,” said President Raisi as he visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore to pay his respect.

Raisi further said he did not “feel like a stranger at all while being in Pakistan”, adding that there were “special emotions and connection” with Pakistani people that kept the two nations connected.

He appreciated the Islamabad for its principled stand on Gaza.

The Iranian president further highlighted that Allama Iqbal was an extremely important personality for Iran as he was a very inspirational person.

A day ago, Iran president Raisi landed in Islamabad on a three-day official visit, the foreign office said.

President Raisi was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival in Islamabad. He spent his first day of the visit in meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. The Senate chairman and the Nationals Assembly speaker also called on the visiting president.

Pakistan and Iran on Monday also signed a total of eight accords on varying subjects to enhance cooperation in different fields including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters.

The documents were signed between the two countries on the occasion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi witnessed the ceremony as the representatives from both sides signed the documents.

The two countries signed an MoU on the Establishment of the Rimdan-Gabd Joint Free/Special Zone. The memorandum was inked by Secretary Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar and Iranian Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade Industrial and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki.