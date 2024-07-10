Iran president-elect to be sworn in on July 30

web analytics
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN: Iran’s reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will take the oath of office in parliament on July 30, a member of the legislature’s presiding board, Mojtaba Yousefi, said on Wednesday.

“The swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian will be held on July 30,” state news agency IRNA quoted Yousefi as saying.

Yousefi had said earlier this week that the swearing in would be held on August 4 or 5.

Iran’s president is not head of state. Ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the past 35 years.

Pezeshkian won a second-round runoff against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on Friday. The 69-year-old reformist took around 54 percent of the 30 million votes cast.

The election was called early after the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

