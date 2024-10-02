“Do not enter into a conflict with Iran,” President Pazeshkian warns Israel

“Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian wrote on his X account.

“This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran,” the Iran president added.

The Iranian president clarified that Netanyahu should know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. “This is only a corner of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran,” he further added.

Iran launched around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to the killings Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, prompting alarm across the region and vows of retaliation.

Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences or by allied air forces before they reached Israel, as sirens sounded nationwide.

The Israeli military announced after about an hour that the attack was over with a “large number” of missiles intercepted.