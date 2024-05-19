Helicopter carrying Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi ‘crashes upon landing’: state media

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in a “crash upon landing” amid poor weather conditions on Sunday, state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has confirmed.

“An accident happened to the helicopter carrying Iran President Raisi” in the Jofa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan, state television said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” state TV said in an on-screen news alert.

Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said the accident happened in the mountainous forest area of Dizmar near the town of Varzaghan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Traveling with Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

His convoy included three helicopters, and the other two had “reached their destination safely,” according to Tasnim news agency.

The reformist Shargh daily also reported that “the helicopter carrying the president crashed” while two other helicopters landed safely.

Later, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said one of the helicopters “made a hard landing due to bad weather conditions”.

He added that it was “difficult to establish communication” with the aircraft.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ebrahim Raisi, born in 1960 in northeast Iran’s holy city of Mashhad, rose early to high office. Aged just 20, in the wake of the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed monarchy, he was named prosecutor-general of Karaj next to Tehran.

He served as Tehran’s prosecutor-general from 1989 to 1994, deputy chief of the Judicial Authority for a decade from 2004, and then national prosecutor-general in 2014.

