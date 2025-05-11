Iran reacts to Indian journalist’s ‘disrespectful’ remarks against foreign minister

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi reacted to retired Indian Army Major and television host Gaurav Arya derogatory comments about Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a broadcast.

Arya sparked outrage after calling Araghchi a “son of a pig” and displaying the word “pig” on-screen while criticizing the minister’s visit to Pakistan prior to India amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The remarks, which went viral on social media, prompted a diplomatic response from Iran. In a statement, the Iranian Embassy emphasized its cultural tradition of respecting guests, saying, “Respect for guests has a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture. We Iranians consider our guests to be ‘beloved by God’. How about you?”

The Indian Embassy in Tehran quickly distanced itself from Arya’s comments, clarifying, “The person in this video is a private Indian citizen. His comments do not reflect the official position of the Indian government, which finds the disrespectful language used in the video inappropriate,”

Iran has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei applauding the decision as a demonstration of “responsible and wise statesmanship” by both nations.

In a statement on Saturday, Baqaei emphasized the need for New Delhi and Islamabad to “seize this opportunity to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region,” underscoring Iran’s consistent advocacy for dialogue over confrontation.

It is worth mentioning here that the Iranian top diplomat conducted shuttle diplomacy visits to New Delhi and Islamabad, meeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

During these talks, Araghchi proposed launching an immediate, “fraternal dialogue” mechanism between India and Pakistan as a means to de-escalate tensions and build mutual trust.