Iran ready for prolonged war with Israel, says Dr. Reza Amiri

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri while thanking Pakistan for condemning the Israeli aggression, has warned of consequences amid increasing escalation with Israel.

Iran has no option but to defend itself from the Israeli aggression, he said this while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Dr. Amiri criticized India for failing to explicitly condemn Israel’s actions. He expressed gratitude to friendly nations, especially Pakistan, for supporting Iran both at the UN Security Council and through public and media solidarity.

“We will respond from wherever we are attacked,” asserted Iranian envoy, clarifying that while no attacks have yet been launched from U.S. bases in the region, Iran is closely monitoring the situation and maintains communication with neighboring countries to prevent their territories from being used against Tehran.

He directly blamed the U.S. for facilitating Israeli attacks, stating, “Without American weapons, intelligence, and political backing, Israel could never strike Iran.”

The ambassador declared, “We do not take dictation from anyone,” adding that past and current U.S. administrations have consistently made “baseless statements.”

Referring to the martyrdom of Iranian commanders in a recent strike, Dr. Amiri labeled it a cowardly act, as they were unarmed and off duty at the time. “Wars come with ups and downs, but in the end, the truth prevails,” he said.

The ambassador reiterated Iran’s non-alignment policy: “We are neither East nor West — we are independent.” He criticized Israel’s continued aggression and claimed that Israeli cities are now experiencing nightly missile strikes, which are causing both physical and psychological damage.

Read more: Iran’s senior military commander Ali Shadmani killed in airstrike: Israel

“There has been no serious effort by any party to end this war. When Israel starts losing, these same voices will call for peace,” he warned. Although Iran never abandoned dialogue, he questioned how talks could proceed amid open aggression.

Amiri also accused Israel of provoking short-term wars to avoid long-term consequences and claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu coordinated this current campaign with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

He described the Israeli regime as acting recklessly, “like a mad dog biting everyone in sight,” and warned that Iran’s response will not be short-lived or weak.

He further dismissed the nuclear threat narrative as baseless, pointing out that Iran’s program has undergone extensive inspections, with the IAEA confirming its peaceful nature 15 times. “Our Supreme Leader has issued a fatwa declaring nuclear weapons forbidden,” he noted.