Iran, Saudi Arabia ties will lead to regional stability: FM Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday asserted that the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will lead to regional stability, ARY News reported.

According to details, the foreign minister held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

Both the foreign ministers extended Eid greetings to each other and expressed good wishes for the people of the two countries.

Welcoming the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, FM Bilawal said it will auger well for the entire Muslim Ummah and also help in the development and stability of the region.

Restoration of ties

Earlier on March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China. “The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs,” it said.

In recent years Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for missile and drone attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities in 2019 as well as attacks on tankers in Gulf waters. Iran denied the charges.

Friday’s agreement, signed by Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, agreed to re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord, as well as another earlier pact on trade, economy and investment.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi described the deal as a victory for dialogue and peace, adding that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in addressing tough global issues.

