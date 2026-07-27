The Ukrainian strike on the ship was “illegal and is a violation of all international laws”, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Essail Baghaei said.

“It is a dangerous manoeuvre and we will have the right to reply,” Esmaeil Baghaei said. “The consequences of this action could extend to different parts of the world, and the countries bordering the Caspian Sea are concerned about such actions.”

From the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Tehran had “no intention to intervene”, he added.

Iran and Ukraine are both invested in pushing forward their rhetoric after a deadly Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea.

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi says Ukraine will soon realize that Iran will not leave actions against itself unanswered, warning that any attack on the country always carries a cost.

In a post on X early Monday, Azizi said, “Any attack on Iran always has a cost, and that remains true to this day.”

Read more: Iran says Ukraine deadly attack on ship won’t leave unanswered

“The United States and Israel are well aware of this. Ukraine will likely soon realize that Iran will not leave actions against itself unanswered,” he added.

Azizi further warned that “the list of those who have made miscalculations continues to grow.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a post on X on Saturday that Kiev had hit vessels he claimed were used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship, in the Caspian Sea.