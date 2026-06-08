Iran says US ‘directly responsible’ for ceasefire breaches

Iran’s ‌‌Foreign ⁠Ministry ⁠⁠spokesperson ⁠⁠Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday said the US holds ‌‌direct responsibility for the ⁠⁠current ceasefire violations, and ⁠⁠Israel’s actions ⁠⁠cannot ⁠⁠be ‌‌separated ‌‌from ‌‌Washington’s policies.

The statement came amid a sharp deterioration in regional security following renewed exchanges of military strikes involving Iran and Israel, as well as recent U.S. military actions against Iranian targets

“The actions of the Zionist entity within the region cannot be looked at in isolation from the United States,” he said at while addressing a news conference.

He said the UN’s nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, continues to disregard the realities of the conflict and holds “biased” views, harming the legitimacy of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The director-general of the agency is acting with bias. He is acting with deliberate bias against Iran and the Iranian nuclear issue,” said Baghaei.

Israel’s military said Monday it had struck several targets at a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

“A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran,” the military said.

Meanwhile, AFP journalists heard at least eight explosions over Jerusalem on Monday as Israel said it was intercepting a new wave of Iranian missiles.