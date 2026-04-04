US-Israeli strikes hit 30 universities in Iran since war began: science minister

US-Israeli strikes have hit more than 30 universities across Iran since the war broke out in late February, Iran’s science minister said on Saturday.

“To date, more than 30 universities have been directly targeted,” Hossein Simai Sarraf told reporters during a visit to the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, which was struck on Friday.

Trump issues stern warning

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Tehran has 48 hours to meet Washington’s demands to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he added.

On March 26, Trump said that he had extended Iran’s nuclear negotiation deadline to 10 days partially because Tehran sent him 10 Pakistani-flagged oil tankers as a goodwill gesture.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.​​​​​​​

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.